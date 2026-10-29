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Normal Labs, Still Exhausted
on Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and the gap between normal labs and feeling well
Oct 29
•
Agy | Health Literate
10
9
2
Herbal Remedies vs. Pharmaceuticals: Why the Comparison Is Complicated
on pharmacological differences, personalized herbal medicine, and the limitations of treating plants as natural versions of prescription drugs.
Oct 22
•
Agy | Health Literate
18
2
8
Low Testosterone, Insulin Resistance, and Metabolic Health
understanding the physiological connections between testosterone and metabolic syndrome, with a look at the clinical evidence for three popular herbs.
Oct 8
•
Agy | Health Literate
19
5
5
Estrogen Is Neuroprotective. Are Phytoestrogens Too?
research suggests estrogen can influence several pathways involved in neuronal survival. here’s what we know about phytoestrogens.
Oct 4
•
Agy | Health Literate
22
2
7
September 2026
The HPA Axis Part 2: Chronic Stress, Cortisol, and Autoimmunity
what happens when the stress response and immune system start talking to each other
Sep 26
•
Agy | Health Literate
23
5
Field Notes #14: Inside an Adaptogen’s HPA-Axis Mechanism
following one proposed mechanism through cortisol metabolism and the research behind it
Sep 19
•
Agy | Health Literate
10
2
5
The HPA Axis Part 1: How the Stress Response Works
from CRH to cortisol, a tour through the physiology of the hypothalamus, pituitary, and adrenal glands.
Sep 10
•
Agy | Health Literate
25
2
4
June '26 AMA (4 of 5): Dandelion, Yellow Dock, and Chronic Constipation
how long can we take an herb, anyway? A closer look at dandelion root, yellow dock root, and chronic constipation.
Sep 1
•
Agy | Health Literate
22
4
6
August 2026
Field Notes #13: What Does “Antiviral” Mean in Herbal Medicine?
understanding viral replication and where medicinal plants may interfere
Aug 25
•
Agy | Health Literate
27
2
9
EBV, COVID-19, and Autoimmunity: Connecting the Dots
what we know about Epstein-Barr virus reactivation, how it can disrupt the immune system, and where the research still has questions
Aug 19
•
Agy | Health Literate
38
2
7
Field Notes #12: The Three Phases of Inflammation
a physiology-first walk through initiation, amplification, and resolution, and what happens when inflammation doesn't switch off
Aug 7
•
Agy | Health Literate
33
2
9
What Sjögren's Does to the Microbiome (A Doctoral Deep Dive)
My unedited doctoral paper on mucosal dysbiosis across organ systems
Aug 1
•
Agy | Health Literate
15
4
4
© 2026 Agy
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