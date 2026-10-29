Health Literate

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Normal Labs, Still Exhausted
on Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and the gap between normal labs and feeling well
  Agy | Health Literate
Herbal Remedies vs. Pharmaceuticals: Why the Comparison Is Complicated
on pharmacological differences, personalized herbal medicine, and the limitations of treating plants as natural versions of prescription drugs.
  Agy | Health Literate
Low Testosterone, Insulin Resistance, and Metabolic Health
understanding the physiological connections between testosterone and metabolic syndrome, with a look at the clinical evidence for three popular herbs.
  Agy | Health Literate
Estrogen Is Neuroprotective. Are Phytoestrogens Too?
research suggests estrogen can influence several pathways involved in neuronal survival. here’s what we know about phytoestrogens.
  Agy | Health Literate

September 2026

August 2026

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