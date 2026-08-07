Phew, it’s been awhile for a Field Notes! This one’s a bit longer than usual!

Get your notebooks ready :)



In this issue:

Where the alarm system sits and what sets it off

Why tissue swells, and what leaves the vessel first

The loop that keeps inflammation escalating

How your body shuts the whole thing down on purpose

What chronic inflammation looks like at the tissue level

I had to memorize this piece by piece, cell by cell, for a course conference (more like an oral exam) for my immunology course this semester. It was interesting that I was studying this the same week I got stung by a bee on my finger (DIABOLICAL). It was fun to actually kind of SEE it happening in realtime, even though I know all of us have experienced a cut, a bug bite, a scratch, etc.

We all know what it looks like, but ever wonder what’s happening inside that cut? What our immune cells are doing? How they’re acting? What causes all the swelling and itchiness?



Wonder no more, my friends, let me explain it all to you!