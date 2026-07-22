Welcome to the June 2026 AMA answers! Each month (hmm well, I try to, mostmonths) I post a thread in the chat where paid subscribers can ask me anything. I let the thread sit for a little while, and at the end of the month I answer the questions there. This month’s were excellent, and because of how much depth they had, along with the feedback from subscribers, I’ve decided to post them individually, so the information is easier to digest, and you’re not hit with a wall of text.

The AMA is not, and never will be, a replacement for a consultation. I cannot and will not answer personal or individualized health questions. Where a question is specific to one person, I’ll answer the general version of it instead.